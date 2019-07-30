WVDOT announce secondary road maintenance projects

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced the second round of Governor Jim Justice’s secondary road maintenance initiative.

Transportation Secretary Byrd White said the Governor is committed to the initiative.

“As we continue our evolution into a maintenance-first organization, Governor Justice asked that our Districts identify the maintenance projects – such as mowing, patching, paving and more – to be completed by the end of the year,” Secretary White said. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing these types of activities in an open and transparent manner and I can promise you that Governor Justice is committed to making sure we have every resource we need to get this work done.”

The projects are set to be completed by December 31, 2019. Here is a list of the projects happening in north-central West Virginia.

Click here to view a full list of the secondary road projects happening across the state.