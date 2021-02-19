WVU Geology professor helps with Perseverance rover mission on Mars

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Thursday, NASA successfully landed its Perseverance rover on Mars, and West Virginia University had a part in the action.

Geology professor Kathleen Benison is a part of the team tasked by NASA to identify which rocks the rover should pick up and bring back to analyze and learn more about the Red Planet.

NASA landed the rover on Thursday.

The rover touched down in the Jezero Crater on Mars, a place suspected of being capable of once habiting life on the planet. The rover will survey the area so scientists can learn more about what was and what is on Mars. Benison explained that Mars has many similarities to Earth; so, by learning about Mars, scientists can learn about Earth in the process.

“If we study Mars, we might have some better ideas not only about whether life ever existed elsewhere, but the evolution of the planet, and how that might help us learn more about Earth, as well as Mars,” she said.

Benison is an expert on climates similar to Mars. She and her team will take the next few years analyzing rocks and decide which will be returned to Earth. The rover is set to return in ten years.