WVU hosts Off-Campus Housing Fair

Morgantown, W.Va.- West Virginia University held its annual Evansdale Housing Fair.

The fair is held at the beginning of each spring semester to help students find off-campus housing for the next school year.

WVU’s Off-Campus Housing Coordinator Brian Walker, said “it is a great way for students to search for housing after they move out of the residence halls”.

Most first year students are required to live on campus during their freshman year but after that first year, those students can move off campus.

“We have apartments, houses, town-homes, condominiums, all different price ranges and all locations around Morgantown,” said Walker.

Walker also stated students can stay in the residence halls their entire undergraduate career if they choose to.

Metro Property Management, Bell Cross Property, Mountain Valley, and several others were in attendance.