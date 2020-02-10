WVU Medicine Children’s hold annual fundraising gala

MORGANTOWN,W.Va.- WVU Medicine Children’s held its annual gala to celebrate the success of the hospital, the care they provide for their patients, as well as plans for the hospital’s future.

This year’s gala focused on the funds needed to build the children’s hospital that is planned to open in June of next year.

WVU Medicine Children’s Chief Operating Officer, Amy Bushmarone said, “the new hospital is a $215 million project and they hope to raise 60 million at this year’s gala”.

“Currently our children’s hospital is a unit within the existing adult hospital,” said Bushmarone. And so, we want to be able to put the people and the program and the place all under one roof so that the environment is really specifically built for kids and a subspecialty level of care they need.”

The Gala was filled with over 1,200 people who enjoyed fun, dancing, and celebration.

President and CEO of WVU Health System, Albert Wright said, “the Gala is held every year for fun and celebration”.

“Well have a band called “Party on the Moon,” said Wright. We’ll celebrate some children that have had some miracle stories. We’ll celebrate the staff. So were just having fun tonight, this is a good cause, it a fundraiser.”

The money raised at the gala went towards “Grow Children Campaign”, “A Special Bid for Good”, and building funds for the children’s hospital.