MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Seven charitable organizations that serve residents in north central West Virginia (NCWV) were awarded grant funding by the Women’s Giving Circle (WGC) and Your Community Foundation (YCF).

This was the eighth annual grant awards that were used to support women and girls in NCWV. These grants added up to total $19,000 being given in funding, which means each award ranged between $1,000 and $3,000. The following organizations were chosen for this year’s awards:

The Change Initiative (Phoenix Recovery House) – A sober living home for women that operates a twelve-month program that not only focuses on recovery but also on empowering women.

Girls on the Run of NCWV, Inc. – Character development program that is held after school to empower and teach life skills to girls in third through eighth grade.

Monongalia County Starting Points Family Service Center – A neighborhood and community center where families with young children can access information and receive services to meet their family’s needs.

Pantry Plus More, Inc. – has school pantries that hold hygiene products for girls.

Planned Approach to Community Health (PATCH) Coalition of Taylor County – blessing boxes set up around the region to provide girls and women with period products.

St. Ursula Food Pantry and Outreach – provides women hygiene products, as well as incontinence materials for older women.

Summit Chamber Music Series, Inc. – Brings joy, peace, comfort, and encouragement to Morgantown, and the north central West Virginia community by presenting world-class classical chamber music concerts featuring some of the most sought-after musicians on stage today.

Laurie Abildso, YCF NCWV vice president and WGC NCWV vice chair, explained to a 12 News reporter how organizations are chosen to receive the grant funding. She said, “every summer we open the application, those are due in September, and the, within the women’s giving circle membership, we have a smaller core group of ladies that are on the grants committee. So they review those applications, they rate them, and they make recommendations to the full women’s giving circle membership each November. Those are presented and then voted upon by the full membership.”

In 2014, the WGC started up with just a small group of women that wanted to make their giving more meaningful, lasting, and impacting. They then formed the fund with YCF, in which they provide the charitable status for the gifts. The membership has now grown to 60 members and they invite anyone to join, that would be interested.

To become a grant voting member, it is $250 for ages 44 and younger, and $500 for 45 and older. However, they do welcome gifts of any size. If a potential member does not have the full amount to give, they can still give what they can, as long as they make their gift more impactful. The new membership throughout the year and extends a special invitation to the WGC annual membership soiree, which will be held at 6 p.m. on April 20, 2023, at the Morgantown Marriott at waterfront place. All women in the community are invited. For more information, click here.