CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays this year, that may leave you wondering what your trash collection schedule will look like or when your city hall will be open.

Here are the holiday hours that 12 News has been able to find:

Morgantown – Morgantown hasn’t shared its plans for city hall closures yet. Click here for trash information.

Clarksburg – Clarksburg City Offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Dec. 27 for the Christmas holiday. Those who need building or entry permits during that time are asked to please visit Code Enforcement before the weekend. The city is asking people who need to visit Code Enforcement to do so by 4 p.m. on Thursday due to snow and ice on Friday.

Bridgeport – City of Bridgeport offices, including the Bridgeport Police Department’s main office, will be closed between 11:30 a.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. 911 will still be available for emergencies.

Fairmont – City Hall will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2. On Friday, Dec. 30, City Hall will be open for in-person business until 12:30 p.m. and will be available by phone or email for the rest of the day, because that’s when Marion County offices will close.

Elkins – City Hall will have shortened hours on Friday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 30: from 8:30 a.m. to noon. It will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2. Trash will not be collected on Monday, Dec. 26, so if your garbage day is normally Monday, it will be collected on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Trash will be collected as usual on Monday, Jan. 2. Additionally, the city’s glass and yard-waste dropoff site at 31 Jones Dr. will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 31.

Grafton – City hall is closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26; garbage that is normally collected on Friday will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 22 instead, and garbage normally collected on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, Dec. 27 instead. For New Year’s, city hall will be closed on Friday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Jan. 2. Garbage normally collected on Fridays will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 29 and garbage normally collected on Mondays will be collected on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Weston – The Municipal Building will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2, and it will close early on Friday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 30. Its normal office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Davis – Davis Town Hall and all government departments will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 23, and they’ll be closed on Monday, Dec. 26.