Your Community Foundation participates in Take 5 to Give 5 for GivingTuesday

MORGANTOWN, W.VA. – Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. (YCF) has joined Philanthropy West Virginia members to meet the urgent needs of nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic with the Take 5 to Give 5 matching fund campaign for GivingTuesday.

The 24-hour giving campaign encourages all West Virginians to take five minutes to make a financial contribution to nonprofit relief funds across 53 counties who are responding to their communities’ needs.

The Matching Fund Sponsors include Toyota, West Virginia American Water, United Bank, Highmark Foundation, Bernard McDonough Foundation, and an anonymous donor, who have pledged to match funds up to $0.50 for every $1 donated to the participating relief funds up to $250,000.

“These organizations are providing in some cases shelter, food, and safety for a lot of folks that need that extra help right now,” said Your Community Foundation of North Center West Virginia President Patty Showers Ryan. “We will continue on to collect donations for this Emergency Relief Fund as long as people want to help support everyones needs during this pandemic, but the matching is only for today.”

The initiative is part of #GivingTuesdayNow, which is a national day of giving that is being held on May 5 this year. All funds donated will be used locally in West Virginia communities to meet the demand for essential services. For example, hunger relief, medical care, senior services, children, general operating support for nonprofits, and more impacted by the crisis.

“We’re really seeing two things, those nonprofits have had to cancel fundraisers or maybe can’t open their doors to receive income,” said Ryan. “In addition some of our non-profits are actually receiving a ton of demand, because they provide for our vulnerable citizens, and we want to try to support them with these matching fund as much as we can”

For a full list of West Virginia’s participating relief funds visit their website. For more information please call (304) 296-3433, or visit YCF website or Facebook page. Donations can be made through their website, or Facebook page as well.