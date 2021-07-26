Looking for work? Some West Virginia businesses are offering employment incentives

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The signs are a sign of the times. Everywhere you go these days it seems like every business is hiring. And many are offering incentives for new workers, including pay above the minimum wage.

“There are jobs out there. Employers are offering bonuses. Employers have increased their wage offers. And some employers are offering much more flexible work schedules to try to get more people into the workplace. It’s good news for West Virginia,” said Steve Roberts of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

And it’s not just existing businesses. New companies are popping up in the pandemic. Brycen Ellis and his grandfather just opened Stop Buy Pre-owned auto and service on Charleston’s economically disadvantaged West Side.

“I know that I might be 21-years old, and I know everybody says, ‘you shouldn’t start something on the West Side,’ and that it’s going to be hard and it’s almost impossible to do. Here I am, and I’m just trying to make it happen,” said Brycen Ellis, owner of Stop Buy Preowned Auto and Service.

On the high-tech side, artificial intelligence firm Data Robot, from Boston, will be opening a branch office in Morgantown. And in another promising sign for Charleston’s West Side, this long-vacant Rite-Aid pharmacy is under renovation as a new Dollar General Store with a job fair set for this Thursday.

“West Virginia’s unemployment rate now stands at 5.3% and continues to decline. It is now well below the national average,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.