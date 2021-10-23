Lott scores second half hat trick in Bees Sectional Championship win over West side

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont did something they set out to do in the beginning of the season, win a Sectional Title.

What made it even better was the opponent. East Fairmont hasn’t beat Fairmont Senior in 10 years according to Bees head coach Eric Wright.

The game was scoreless until late in the first half when Fairmont Senior’s Kate Gribben sailed a corner kick right into the back of the net to put FSHS up 1-0 into halftime.

In the second half, the Bees got hot- specifically Maddie Lott and Kierstyn Maxey.

Lott scored off of an assist from Maxey to tie the game up 1-1.

Lott and Maxey did it again twice more. Lott tallied a hat trick in the second half for a 3-1 lead over West.

McKenzie Moyer sealed the deal for the Bees with a goal to put them up 4-1.

East Fairmont wins the Sectional Crown 4-1 over Fairmont Senior.

The Bees are set to host Oak Glen on Tuesday in the Regional final.