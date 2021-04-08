Louis Bennett Public Library holds weekly ‘Story Time on the Lawn’

WESTON W.V.a – The Louis Bennett Public Library held its weekly story time on the lawn on Thursday.



“Originally we do story times inside, but with COVID we’ve had to basically cancel almost all our programs or convert them digitally,” Alli Clark Louis Bennet Library Clerk said. “For the days we have snow or rain we just let the kids come pick up craft kits and we just resume the next week”.

Since last week’s event was canceled due to bad weather, the kids got to have an Easter Egg hunt on Thursday.

After the hunt the kids went on their ‘story walk’.

Each poster has a different page from a book that the kids took turns reading.

Story time on the lawn was started after the library couldn’t hold any indoor event because of COVID-19 and Allie Clark, the programs founder, said the community loves the event.

“They’re really good parents they love our library and they love the opportunity to get them some social interaction safely,” Clark said.

Story time on the lawn is held every Thursday a the Louis Bennet Public Library at 11am. More information can be found on the Louis Bennet Public Library Facebook page.