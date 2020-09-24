Louisville mayor: 2 officers shot are recovering

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says two officers shot during protests over a grand jury’s decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor are doing well.

Fischer says one officer was treated and released with a leg wound. Another officer was shot in the abdomen and the mayor says he’s doing well after surgery.

Officer Robinson Deroches (left) and Major Aubrey Gregory (right) – Courtesy: LMPD

Police charged 26-year-old Larynzo Johnson with shooting the officers.

A curfew remains in effect next two nights, authorities said in a briefing on Thursday morning.

Police said earlier in the morning that they’ve made 127 arrests in Louisville, Kentucky, after protests over the grand jury’s decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

A police statement early Thursday says some were arrested after damaging businesses and more were detained after jumping on city vehicles being used as barricades. Later, protesters who refused orders to disperse were arrested for curfew and unlawful assembly violations, authorities said.

Police also said some businesses were looted early Thursday including two City Gear stores and a pawnshop.

One of them underwent surgery and both are expected to survive, police said.

Outside of Louisville, protests were reported in several cities across the country.

In Chicago, protesters used red blood-like paint to spell out Taylor’s name in the street.

“It reminds us, No. 1: The broken justice system we have in this country why no one respects it. Why no one believes it. Why nobody trusts it,” Chicago activist Fr. Michael Pfleger told NewsNation affiliate WGN-TV. “(The) message also sent down today is Black and brown lives don’t matter in this county. That you have no rights even in your own home.”

In New York City, crowds could be seen marching through the streets with signs and chanting “no justice, no peace.”

In Portland, Oregon, police declared a riot as hundreds gathered outside the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct. Police said a Molotov cocktail was thrown toward officers, and a fire was set to an awning on the side of the police building, NewsNation affiliate KOIN-TV reported. Multiple arrests were made, but KOIN said they were waiting for police to give them an exact number.