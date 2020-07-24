Lyons: WVU searching for new week three opponent, but won’t finalize anything until Big 12 makes major decision

It’s possible that all three of West Virginia’s non-conference games could be wiped off the schedule by the end of July. That will depend on if the Big 12 decides to follow the lead of the Big Ten and Pac-12 and opt for conference-only play in fall sports.

But in the event the Big 12 permits teams to play non-conference games this fall, WVU is exploring options to replace the Sept. 19 matchup with Big Ten opponent Maryland.

WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons confirmed this week that the University has had conversations with other programs that could serve as a match for that now-open slot in week three, but he said WVU won’t add another opponent to the schedule until the Big 12 makes its own decisions on the upcoming season.

“We have people that have given us a call and vice versa, that we’re waiting to see what happens,” Lyons said. “But, if we feel we can play all 12 conference and non-conference games together, we have options for that Maryland game.”

WVU could also stand to lose its season opening matchup with Florida State if the ACC elects to take the same path as the Big Ten, but the top organizer of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Series says it has a contingency plan in place that could allow the Mountaineers to reschedule with a different opponent.

The Mountaineers are also scheduled to host Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12 in their home opener. Conference play is slated to begin Sept. 26 at home against Kansas State.