Magic Bar and Grill hosts fundraiser for cancer patient

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Magic’s Bar and Grill hosted ‘ Kicking Cancer in the Bass’ event Saturday night where there were plenty of activities going on to raise money for local musician Dave King who is battling cancer.

The bar and grill offered raffle prizes to be won including WVU Football tickets, thirty-one bags, gift certificates, and more. Also, money was raised through a 50/50 drawings. Musicians poured out showing support for the cause performing their tunes for attendees.

“So, he took his savings and went out and paid for two and half months of insurance. And when he told me that, I had the idea, well let’s try and do something and try and raise some money, and maybe he can get a couple more months out of it. Because his medicare insurance wont kick in in till March of next year,” said Jim Stanley, Organizer of King Cancer in the Bass event.

Magic’s Bar and Grill was fill full of friends and family members showing support for King and helping with donate to offset his cost of medical expenses.