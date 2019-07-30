Main Street Fairmont and MCPARC host 2nd annual sculpture contest for Fairmont’s 200th birthday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Main Street Fairmont and Marion County Parks and Recreation will be taking submissions for the 2nd annual sculpture contest.

This year’s contest is aimed at celebrating Fairmont’s 200th birthday by having sculptures that would commemorate the city’s bicentenary with historical and local significance.

The 2018 winner was Christan DeLeon, who created a sculpture called “The fish is the river, the river is the fish”.

Main Street Fairmont board of director Lindsay Menas says she hopes the continuation of the sculpture contests will help create a permanent artwork for locals and visitors to enjoy.

Lindsay Menas

“We have the Christmas lights that people from all over the place come from. Lines miles long, so it would be really neat if we can get this walk done that people are attracted to and as they are coming down 79, may say oh ‘I want to stop down there and do the sculpture walk or the art walk’,” said Lindsay Menas, Main Street Fairmont board of director.

Submission deadline for the contest is September 1.

Contributions for the sculpture contest include Fairmont State Foundation, Pickering Associates and Agile5 Technologies, Inc.

For instructions of how to submit sculpture artwork for this year’s competition or to donate head to the Mainstreet Fairmont website by clicking here.