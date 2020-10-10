Main Street Fairmont continues clean-up initiative

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Main Street Fairmont continued their clean up initiative in downtown Fairmont on Saturday. Volunteers from the community were out sweeping the streets, and cleaning storefronts all along Adams Street from 9 a.m. until noon.

Beautifying downtown began on September 25 when Powerwash Bros sprayed the sidewalks of downtown, and Saturday’s clean up was the next thing on the organizations list.

Executive Director Tim Liebrecht said this initiative is on the top of the list at Main Street Fairmont. A clean city is what people want to see, and the goal is to restore that beauty that is downtown Fairmont, and these clean up days are helping that mission.

“We’ve had a dozen people out here today giving up their Saturday, giving up their weekend, to come sweep streets and washing windows and pick up trash, and do the things that need to be done downtown,” said Liebrecht. “I think that just speaks volumes to the quality of the community and it speaks volumes as far as the response and the attitude people have towards downtown.”

Donations were made from Lowes, Walmart, Dunkin Donuts, the City of Fairmont and several others. Liebrecht said this project wouldn’t be possible without the help from the community.

To learn more how to volunteer, or donate, visit the Main Street Fairmont website here.