Main Street Fairmont holds inaugural Hometown Market

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Main Street Fairmont in partnership with the Fairmont Farmers Market put on the inaugural Hometown Market in the heart of downtown.

Jewelry for sale at event

There were more than 20 vendors from the region and even out of state selling a variety of items including crafts, food and jewelry. Tim Liebrecht, the executive director of Main Street Fairmont, said he is excited about the effect the event will have on the local economy. Equally as important, he said, is the social impact it will have on the public who got to do something rare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s great seeing the community coming back to life again,” Liebrecht said. “I think it’s a testament to the attitude of the people here in Fairmont and their resolve to keep on with life and to make the adjustments that were necessary and that we were asked to make and to make sure that we are being responsible and safe with what we do. It’s certainly a great thing to see the community kind of waken up here as we bring some events back.”

Liebrecht said Main Street is working towards organizing another Hometown Market in late October, but the logistics still have to be figured out. Odds are organizing it will be much like the first and involve coordination with the community, city and state.

Without the help of all these entities, Librecht said, the event would not have been possible.

“We certainly appreciate the support of the community and we’re excited about doing this,” Liebrecht said. “We’re excited about the response that we have and we certainly appreciate the amount of respect and the level of candor and mutual agreement that we’ve had as we’ve gone into this. We’ve been able to work really well with the health department, the City of Fairmont, the county to host this event and that’s been a great reason that we’ve been able to do this.”