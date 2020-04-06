Make-A-Wish “team week” fundraising begins

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Make-A-Wish foundation knows that critical illnesses and cancer do not wait because of COVID-19, and about half of the wish kids dreams are put on hold right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A wish kid is granted $4,400 to make his or her dream come true. Each budget for a child comes from fundraising, which is why the Make-A-Wish foundation of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia is putting all their focus on raising money now, so the wishes that are waiting can be granted when the time comes.

“We heavily heavily asking the public to help us raises funds to cover the cost o those wishes that are waiting,” said Community Impact Coordinator Jackie Auten.

On April 18th, 2020, the foundation will be holding it’s first ever “Web Walk,” to take the place of the annual Walk for Wishes. Walk for Wishes has always been a successful fundraising event in the past however, this years had to be canceled to comply with social distancing orders.

The Make-A-Wish Web Walk will continue to encourage people to get active, just from the comfort of their living room, or backyard. The event will be held through Facebook live and those participating will get the opportunity to raise money to go towards wish kids.

Throughout this upcoming week, those who have already signed up for the Web Walk will have an additional opportunity to participate in fundraising challenges to win prizes. All the events this week will lead up to the Web Walk on April 18th, where there will be a grand prize for whoever helps raise the most money.

“Our grand prize is two park hopper tickets to Walt Disney World. So, the one person who raises the most money, the overall individual, will win those two tickets,” said Auten.

Team Week Details:

Monday Challenge 4/6/20 – For every new team member who registers by midnight tonight, your team will be entered into a drawing to win an Expressway Car Wash gift card and every member of your team will receive a Web Walk Swag Bag!

Tuesday Challenge 4/7/20 – Any participant who updates their personal fundraising web page with a photo, video or custom message today will be entered to win a Day Tour for two at the WV Penitentiary!

Wednesday Challenge 4/8/20 – The fundraiser that receives the most new online donations by midnight tonight will be entered to win a First Floor Historic Tour for Four at the Trans- Allegheny Lunatic Asylum!

Thursday Challenge 4/9/20 – Teams who have no team members with a $0 online fundraising total will be entered in a drawing to win a night stay at Stonewall Jackson Resort!

Friday Challenge 4/10/20 – It’s our last challenge of Team Week and this is, no doubt, the biggest prize yet. The team that has raised the most money online from Monday through midnight tonight will win a pool party at the WVU Campus Recreation center!!!

You are only eligible to participate in Team Week if you are already signed up for the Web Walk. To sign up, you can visit Make-A-Wish of Great PA and WV Facebook page or website.