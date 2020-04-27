Man charged in Clarksburg after female discloses 2 separate incidents of sexual assault, police say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Harrison County man has been charged in Clarksburg after a female minor disclosed he sexually assaulted her during two separate incidents, officers said.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Clarksburg Police Department, in September of 2019 and November of that same year, Julio Escalante-Rodriguez, 42, of Clarksburg, inappropriately touched an 11-year-old female.

During those two incidents, Escalante-Rodriguez touched the minor’s genitals and also sexually assaulted her, officers said.

The minor female disclosed the two incidents during an interview with the Harrison County Child Avocacy Center, and Escalante-Rodriguez also admitted to the events, officers said.