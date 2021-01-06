Man charged in Webster County after allegedly stabbing another male, troopers say

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — A man has been charged in Webster County after he allegedly stabbed another man, according to troopers.

On Jan. 5, troopers with the West Virginia State Police received a call in reference to a victim being transported to Webster Memorial Hospital for a stab wound, according to a criminal complaint.

Michael Jordan

When troopers arrived at the hospital, they took a statement from the victim, who stated that he and his girlfriend were walking in the area of Main Street where they made contact with Michael Jordan, 62, of Webster Springs, troopers said.

At that point, Jordan “began to yell” at the victim and Jordan began “a verbal altercation” but it became physical as Jordan struck the victim “with an unknown object,” according to a complaint.

During the altercation, Jordan “struck [the victim] in the upper right side chest area,” and troopers could observe a laceration on the victim’s side where Jordan struck him, troopers said.

In a statement from the victim’s girlfriend, she stated that the victim told her to stay back because Jordan “was going to attack her,” and “after Jordan had stabbed [the victim] with a knife,” Jordan said to the victim’s girlfriend ‘I just struck him’, according to the complaint.

Jordan has been charged with malicious wounding. He is being held in