Man charged with 1st degree murder after police conducted an extensive investigation

TUNNELTON, W.Va. – A Tunnelton man is charged with 1st Degree Murder after an investigation regarding the death of a 61 year-old took place.

According to release, the Preston County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Robert Joseph Quinn, 43, of Tunnelton, West Virginia on October 9, 2020 with 1st Degree Murder, related to the death of Philip “Buckie” Barlow, 61, of Tunnelton, West Virginia.

Mr. Quinn was arraigned by Magistrate with no bond set and is currently in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, the release states.

According to police, Mr. Barlow failed to arrive at his work in Kingwood, West Virginia on May 29, 2019 and his vehicle was found on fire that same morning near Showerbath Road. Mr. Barlow’s body was later found near Fortneys Mill in June 2019.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are anticipated. This was a combined effort from all members of the Sheriff’s Office, as well as several outside agencies.