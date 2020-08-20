Man found in possession of drugs during traffic stop in Elkins stemming from ashing cigarette on side of the road

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged with possession with intent after officers performed a traffic stop on his vehicle in Elkins for ashing his cigarette on the side of the road.

On Aug. 19, officers with the Elkins Police Department were conducting a routine patrol of the area of Harrison Avenue in Elkins when they observed a black Dodge Carivan bearing Florida plates exit the Four Seasons Motel parking lot, according to a criminal complaint.

Several times as they drove, officers noticed the Dodge pull to the side of the road to allow patrol vehicles to pass, then would return to the road going in the opposite direction of the cruisers, officers said.

Officers also noticed the Dodge travel “left of center and enter the church parking lot on Yokom Street,” then it, again, traveled in the opposite direction of officers, according to the complaint.

Keith Poteete

This time, when officers passed the vehicle they could identify the driver as Keith Poteete, 55, of Elkins, and also observed that he was “not wearing a seatbelt,” while they continued following until they saw him pull off the road, light a cigarette and “litter his ashes onto the ground,” officers said.

Officers then performed a traffic stop on Poteete and when they made contact with him, he stated “why the f*** are you stopping me, I know I don’t have a drivers[sic] license,” according to the complaint.

Poteete “became more irritated” when officers asked him to put out the cigarette and requested information for the vehicle, at which point Poteete began to “curse the officer,” and officers asked him to exit the Dodge due to him being “verbally combative,” officers said.

Officers removed a knife from Poteete “for his safety along with officers,” when the officers noticed “a syringe lying on the floorboard,” according to the complaint.

A search of the vehicle was then performed, during which time officers said they found a container with several small bags inside, multiple syringes and a set of digital scales, as well a “a plastic baggie roughly the size of a ping pong ball” of presumed methamphetamine from a passenger in the vehicle who stated that Poteete had given it to her.

While being transported for processing, Poteete stated “that b**** f***ing set me up,” according to the complaint.

Poteete has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.