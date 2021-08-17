Man pronounced dead after single car crash in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies and Accident Reconstruction Team responded to a single vehicle accident on I-68 westbound on Tuesday morning. The crash, which was located around mile marker 13, involved a large Penske box truck.

It appears that the vehicle went off the left side of the road and then back onto the roadway before it came to a stop across the westbound lanes.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and his name is not being released at this time.

The accident is still under investigation.

No further information is being released at this time.

Agencies who assisted at the scene were Mon EMS, Brookhaven VFD, Morgantown Fire Department, Preston County Sheriff’s Office, Bruceton VFD and D.O.T.