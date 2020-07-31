Man receives drug charges for second time in 6 months when deputies perform search warrant on his Marion County home

HUTCHINSON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies executed a search warrant on his home in Marion County and said they found multiple drugs.

Lawrence Vincent

On July 30, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on a residence on Jade Court in Hutchinson, according to a criminal complaint.

During the time the warrant was served, Lawrence Vincent, 47, of Hutchinson, was present at the residence, deputiess said.

In the search, deputies found “multiple” sets of digital scales, packaging materials, “multiple” bags of marijuana, “multiple” firearms and ammunition, as well as a “large amount” of cash, according to the complaint.

Upon searching Vincent’s person, deputies said they found “multiple suboxone strips.” Vincent had been previously charged in Bridgeport in February on drug charges.

Vincent has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.