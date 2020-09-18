Man wrongfully incarcerated, becomes America’s Got Talent star

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- “It feels excellent,” Archie Williams, a Baton Rouge native, said as he smiled from ear to ear.

Back in the 1980’s Williams was exonerated for rape and the stabbing of a woman. He was incarcerated for 37 years. Williams was set to be behind bars for life until he got justice after proving his fingerprints did not match the one’s on the scene.

Since overcoming his battles, Williams continues doing what he loves, singing, which brought him all the way to the big screen.

“Faith just gave me another hand for 37 years,” Williams said. “I never let my mind go to prison. I always stayed focused and kept my mind on positivity.”

During his time at Louisiana State Penitentiary, Williams served as minister where he would sing with bands.

“When I went to Angola, I guess that was my mission, to do God’s will,” Williams said.

The America’s Got Talent finalist started singing at the age of seven.

The singers plan after the competition is to give back to the Baton Rouge community.

“I want to help those guys that are in prison, that are innocent, that’s really my mission. To help innocent prisoners.”

Williams will compete in the final round of America’s Got Talent on September 22.

“Just stay tuned and give me yall’s vote so, we can win!”

Those who want to vote for Williams can visit here.

