Manchin attends Promise Kept rally in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Lawmakers in Washington D.C. passed the Bipartisan American Miners Act of 2019, which secured a lifetime healthcare benefit for 13,000 coal miners and their families.

Senator Joe Manchin was in Fairmont Friday and spoke at the Promise Kept rally. Nearly 92,000 other coal miners and their families were at risk of losing their pensions prior to this act.

Del. Mike Caputo was attending the rally today, and said the amount of gratitude the citizens in the state have shown to him is remarkable in result of this.

“Think about waking up with health issues and not knowing if you’ll have healthcare tomorrow… think about living on a $600 dollar month pension and not knowing if your going to have that tomorrow,” said Caputo. “I have received so many calls just thanking this union for their efforts and everything it has pulled together with its membership.”

The Promise Kept tour will continue tomorrow in Matewan on December 21 and will be in Charleston on December 23.