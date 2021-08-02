Manchin, Capito announce $982k from National Science Foundation for research at West Virginia University

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators and members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), announced on Monday funding of $982,665 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for two research projects at West Virginia University.

“The National Science Foundation continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia universities and colleges through their support for critical research and efforts to foster educational opportunities for students across the Mountain State. I am pleased NSF is investing in research at West Virginia University for ecology and astronomy research. I look forward to seeing the impacts of this research, and I will continue to support educational opportunities for West Virginia students,” said Senator Manchin.

“West Virginia University continues to be a national leader when it comes to research, technology and developing and promoting STEM-related careers,” Senator Capito said. “Grants like this are crucial to the work being done in Morgantown, and I will always be a strong advocate for funding that invests in West Virginia’s colleges and universities, enabling them to expand their research capacity.”

Individual awards are listed below: