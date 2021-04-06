Manchin, Captio announce $3.3 million for affordable housing in the mountain state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced three awards totaling $3,302,454 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The awards aim to create and provide quality, affordable housing and address homelessness across West Virginia.

Many of our fellow West Virginians are currently experiencing homelessness, including children and families, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened this heartbreaking issue. I am pleased HUD is investing in several programs to address homelessness and provide affordable housing across the Mountain State. The funds awarded to the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority will help people experiencing homelessness get back on their feet and help our children and youth currently experiencing homelessness. I will continue to advocate for funding and resources to help address homelessness and will fight for every West Virginian to have a roof over their head.” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

The individual awards include:

Housing Trust Fund (HTF): Provides grants to states to produce and preserve affordable housing for extremely-low and very-low income households. — $3,101,884 – West Virginia

Provides grants to states to produce and preserve affordable housing for extremely-low and very-low income households. — $3,101,884 – West Virginia Resident Opportunities & Self-Sufficiency (ROSS) Grant Program: Provides supportive services, empowerment activities and assistance in becoming economically self-sufficient to public housing residents. — $194,411 – Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority

Provides supportive services, empowerment activities and assistance in becoming economically self-sufficient to public housing residents. — $194,411 – Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority Homeless Foster Youth to Independence Initiative (FYI): Provides local, cross-collaboration efforts to prevent and end homelessness among youth who have a current or prior history of child welfare. — $6,159 – Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority