Manchin makes statement on Presidental Election outcome

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Following the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has released the following statement:

After an unprecedented election the American people have spoken; Joe Biden is our President-elect for all Americans, not just those who voted for him. Now, more than ever, it is time for us to come together to end the toxic political tribalism and invest in the values and principles that make our nation the greatest country on Earth. As I have always said and believed, I will work with anyone, no matter their party, to improve the lives of West Virginians and all Americans. I trust President-elect Biden will lead our democracy with compassion, and restore the decency and respect that ensures no one is left behind by his Administration. Just as they always have, my voice and vote in the United States Senate will focus on making sure the priorities of West Virginians are heard loud and clear as we join together in working with President-elect Biden on bipartisan solutions to the challenges facing our nation. I have full trust and confidence in our voting process and any claims of fraudulent activity will be dealt with by our court system. I hope all Americans will join me as we put partisanship aside and set our nation on a path toward renewed prosperity.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D – WV)