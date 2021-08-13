Manchin reminds West Virginians to apply for insurance during ACA enrollment period

Charleston, W.Va. – On Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) reminded and encouraged West Virginians without health insurance to apply for coverage during the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Special Enrollment Period that ends on Sunday, Aug. 15.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 19,000 West Virginians have signed up for healthcare coverage under the ACA.

West Virginians only have three days left to sign up for healthcare coverage during the Affordable Care Act Special Enrollment Period that ends August 15, 2021. The ACA provides quality, affordable healthcare and the American Rescue Plan has also made healthcare more affordable by increasing premium tax credits, leading to lower premiums and cheaper health plans for West Virginians and their families. I encourage every West Virginian without healthcare coverage to visit healthcare.gov this weekend to find a plan that works for you and your family. If you have questions or need assistance, visit the ACA WV Navigator for free assistance.” Senator Joe Manchin

The American Rescue Plan has provided additional financial assistance to West Virginians by lowering healthcare coverage premiums. The American Rescue Plan increased premium tax credits, which has led to lower premiums. Returning customers in West Virginia saved 32% on premiums between April 1 and June 30. During that same period, new consumers’ monthly premiums fell by over 25% on average, and their median deductible fell by nearly 90%, from $450 to $50.

In January, Senator Manchin applauded President Biden’s executive order to open the ACA for a Special Enrollment Period beginning on Feb. 15. In March, Senator Manchin also applauded the decision to extend the Special Enrollment Period to Aug. 15 to allow Americans more time to apply for coverage.

West Virginia offers free enrollment assistance to all in-state residents through the WV Navigator. You can learn more at acanavigator.com/wv/home or call at 1-844-WV-CARES.