Mannington BAD task force raises enough money for an additional furry member on police force

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – The Mannington “Bark Against Drugs” (BAD) task force raised enough money to add a new K-9 member to its police force.

With help from individuals in the community, small businesses, and the Marion County Commission, in just 60 days, the Mannington BAD task force raised a little more than $20,000. That money will go into proper training and care for the multipurpose dog so the community can use this resource for three years.

“We’re not unlike other small communities around the state or around the country that have problems with drugs. We have an elderly population, so there are a lot of reasons to have a canine unit in a community,” said Robin Smith, Fundraising Co-Chair.

County Commissioner Randy Elliot & Rick Garcia

“The importance of what they are doing here, it’s hard to believe that they really put this together and all the hard work that went into it,” County Commissioner Randy Elliot said. “We were very happy; the commission as a whole was to help them out and finish it up the last $2,000. We’re just happy and proud to be apart of the project.”

The K-9’s name will be Valor, and it is already trained. All that is left is to properly train a police department member to be Valor’s partner.

“It will be so beneficial to the community; I mean the search and rescue part of the dog because it’s a multi-purpose dog. It’ll help fugitive tracking down, or our fire department personnel, if an elderly person, or a child would get lost,” said Mayor Ray Shadrick. “We will be able to have the resources to use the dog to its full potential in doing stuff like that.”

The Mannington Police Department hopes to be able to welcome Valor officially to the force in January 2021.