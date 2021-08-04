Mannington District Fair returns to Marion County

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – The Mannington District Fair is back!

In 2020, the fair was canceled due to COVID, but this year, all the usual events of the fair are up and running. The event is run by volunteers who work on plans for the fair year-round.

The 88th annual fair will have live music, rides and animal attractions. The fair will also have several local restaurant vendors set up for visitors to enjoy.

Mannington District Fairgrounds

Organizers for the fair said the community is excited to have the fair back because it’s like a family reunion. Not only do people from West Virginia visit the fair but they also get visitors from across the nation.

“It puts Mannington on the map,” Eva Yoho, Treasurer of Mannington District Fair said. “People maybe do not know where Mannington West Virginia if they’re coming out of state, they’re realizing there is something here to offer. I’m sure people are buying gasoline and they’re buying at the small shops in town so we’re hoping that it does help the economy. The great thing is it’s a great way for the family to come whether your old or young there’s something for everybody.”

The fair will run until Aug. 7.