Mannington District Fair to implement changes due to COVID-19

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – The Mannington District Fair Association took to Facebook Friday afternoon to announce that this year’s fair would be held August 3rd-8th.

Fair officials explained that in the interest of public heath there will be several guidelines put into place. The association says local and state officials have advised implementing changes within fair grounds to protect everyone’s health and well being. Some of those changes include increased hand washing and sanitizing stations, increased overall cleaning procedures, employee screening, social distancing requirements, and face masks recommendations.

The fair association says they are continuing to collaborate with the Marion County Health Department and they’re aware that future COVID-19 developments could impact fair operations.