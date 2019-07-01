Mannington Fire Dept. donates items to flood victims

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – As flooding continued to rip through area counties over the weekend, neighboring counties not affected by the rain and flooding stepped up in multiple ways to assist people in need.

Pictures from one facebook user shows items the Mannington Fire Department collected.

Both perishable and non-perishable items collected were then taken to Pocahontas County to help in the flood relief effort.

Governor Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency for Grant, Pendleton, Tucker, Preston and Randolph counties.