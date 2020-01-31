Live Now
Mannington man gets home confinement and probation on federal drug charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Marion County man has been sentenced for his role in a cocaine and heroin distribution ring.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced Andrew Parker, 31 of Mannington, to five years of federal probation, with the first 180 days of the sentence being on home confinement, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Parker pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting in the Distribution of Cocaine Base” in September 2019. Parker admitted to selling cocaine base, also known as “crack,” in April 2018 in Monongalia County, Powell said.

Parker was indicted, along with five other defendants, in June 2019.

The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

