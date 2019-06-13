Manpower hosted hiring event in Marion County

In efforts to obtain the most qualified candidates and keep jobs local, Manpower hosted a local open interview in conjunction with West Virginia Workforce of Fairmont.

According to Manpower, with jobs are on the rise throughout North Central West Virginia, North Central West Virginia has managed to remain one of the state’s healthiest economic regions.

“North Central West Virginia’s core counties are expected to grow jobs higher than the rest of the state, in line with the national average “- John Deskins, director of WVU’s Bureau of Business and Economics Research.

With the rise in job growth and a lower unemployment rates, companies are turning to Manpower to fulfill employment needs.

Cheryl Boling

“We were just trying to put people to work, give them jobs. We have professionial jobs. We have a proffesional division, we have general labor, we have accounting, oil and gas, CDLs. We always have jobs. So we are just trying to put people back to work,” said Cheryl Boling-District Mananger North Central West Virginia.

For information on what jobs are needed and other related questions, you can call 800-561-6934.