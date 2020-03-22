Many local restaurants remain open during coronavirus pandemic

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Many local restaurants in the area are keeping its doors open during this pandemic. Although restaurants are remaining open they have taken safety precautions for customers and their employees.

One local restaurant, Pufferbelly Food and Ice Cream Station, has limited its services to takeout and business deliveries only. Supervisor, Victoria Blickenstaff stated the restaurant has a walk-up window customers can go up to instead of coming inside the restaurant.

“People have to make a livelihood and we just want to make a provide to our community and those who depend on us,” explained Blickenstaff.

Pufferbelly Food and Ice Cream Station is located in Fairmont and offers ice cream, milkshakes, wraps, burgers, and more.

The restaurant is currently taking its business day by day to make further decisions on its hours. You can check out their Facebook page for updated hours and full menu.