Marion Co. hosts 12th annual Christmas Toy Shop, COVID style

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County hosted the 12th annual Christmas Toy Shop at the Fairmont Senior Armory on Saturday.

Volunteers wore masks and filled the armory as gifts for kids were packaged into bags where they would be given to families who signed up.

Along with many things in 2020, the toy shop had a different look this year as families stayed in their cars and received the gifts drive-thru style.

Chairman of the Christmas Toy Shop Butch Tennant said it’s especially important to host the toy shop this year because of how COVID has affected families and their income.

“Last year we used to let the people come in and shop and we had volunteers shop with them. This year, we bagged the toys up and they turned the paperwork in and when they pull up here we find out what their last name is, how many children, what age, and boy or girl,” Tennant said.

Tennant also said they provided over 900 children with gifts this holiday season.