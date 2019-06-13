Marion County 4-H camp celebrates 100 years of learning and fun

The Marion County 4-H camp will be celebrating a milestone, as Camp Mar-Mac reaches 100 years of 4-H camping.

Tina Cowger

“I think being able to attain 100 years of camping, 4-H camping specifically in Marion County is a wonderful accomplishment. We are very proud to be having an alumni day on July 6. Folks are really excited. We have a number of individuals who have already registered with us for the event and our kids for the week of 4-H camp itself are very excited to be celebrating 100 years. That’s the theme. The t-shirts are all going around that clover centennial piece, so it’s really just a testament of the kind of type of program that 4-H is especially the camping portion it,” said Tina Cowger, WV Extension Agent for 4-H and Youth Development in Marion County.

The 4-H program has been providing youth a host of stem and agriculture related activities to the area for years through their camping program.

“We have everything from science and stem activities and others like making friendship bracelets, wallets and much more. We have a class where it like beautification of the facility. We have an assembly everyday where they do some relaxation techniques this year, as well as a history of the camp itself and how we started with our 100 years,” Cowger continued.

Camp Mar-Mac will host a 100 year camp reunion for past guests and supporters on July 6th from 9 to 10.

The next Marion County 4-H camp for campers will be June 23 thru 28.

“Our camping program focusing a lot on team building and communications. Of course when you are talking to kids not everyone is going to get along, so we work in pieces like that. We also work on life skill pieces with the kids as well,” said Cowger.

For more information on the 100 year reunion of the next 4-H camp, you can call the camp’s info line at (304)-367-2772.