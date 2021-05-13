Marion County Child Advocacy Center awarded grant by WV Gov. Justice

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Child Advocacy Center has been awarded a grant for $82,000. The grant is part of Governor Jim Justice’s $2.1 million in grants for child advocacy centers across the state.

Marion County Child Advocacy Center

“It’s crucial funding,” Mike Baker, Marion County Child Advocacy Center Executive Director said. “It’s probably one third of our budget. We are just genuinely so appreciative of the governor approving and having this line item that continues to help fund us and to ensure that these kids are treated respectfully, and they have the opportunity to tell their stories and start the healing process.”

The funds will be used for the provision of forensic interviews, victim advocacy, case coordination, and community outreach for child victims of sexual and/or physical abuse.

“There’s no changing history, we can’t do that, but what we can do is ensure that they’re treated respectfully and given the opportunity to tell their story and to have somebody to listen and to have that reported and potentially be used in evidence if there is justice that needs to be served,” Baker said. “It’s just a real important opportunity for these kids to only have to tell their story one time as opposed to having to meet with six or seven or eight different investigative members and tell that story every time.”

Baker said the center has been receiving this grant for almost 11 years now.

The full list of grant recipients can be found here.