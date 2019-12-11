Marion County Child Advocacy Center hands out No Shave for the Brave contest awards

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – For the month of November the Marion County Child Advocacy Center holds a contest with local law enforcement to see who will win best and worst beard.

Officers, and members of the community, have the opportunity to nominate who they want to participate in growing out their beard for the whole month of November. Officers submit photos at the end of the month, and then members of the community have a chance on which ones they like the most and least of all the submissions.

Michael Baker is the Executive Director of the MCCAC and said they work close with law enforcement on a daily basis and this is a small thing they do that speaks louder than what is it.

“It helps provide services for children who are victims of physical abuse, sexual abuse, drug endangerment. And we work as a close knit team and this is just a reinforcement of our communities support and dedication to provide services for the kids of Marion County,” said Baker.

Marion County Child Advocacy Center wants to thank their local law enforcement for participation in this fundraiser every year. Their donations and dedications tot he community is appreciated every day.