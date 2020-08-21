Marion county clerks office makes changes in terms of absentee ballots for November election

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion county is requesting people to follow one change the clerks office has made in terms of returning absentee ballot for the upcoming general election.

In March, the stay at home order forced the shut down of the county’s courthouse, leaving the clerks office to make changes in a short time before the primaries in June. This lead to the approval of the ballet drop off box that was located at the court.

Now that the courthouse is open to the public, the clerks office is strongly encouraging people to only drop off ballots in person at the clerks office or send them back in the mail.

“You couldn’t get into the court house, and since you couldn’t get into the courthouse, we had to give the voter the opportunity to drop it off,” said Deputy Clerk Tom Antulov. “Now that they can get it, we by law, the code does state that you need to hand deliver or return it by mail. We supply the postage out and back, so you can either use mail or hand deliver it.”

Antulov said they are expecting a larger population again wanting to vote absentee, and they will be prepared. With COVID-19 constantly causing change everyday, the clerks office is prepared to do anything they need to ensure the safety of voters.

“Please come out and vote. I mean we do everything we need to, to ensure the safety of the voters,” said Antulov. “Don’t be apprehensive of voting because we will take care of our end to make sure everything is secure and safe so you can practice your right to vote without being scared.”

Marion county will have regional sites for voting as they did for the primary election. They expect to have additional locations, totaling at 15 regional sites for the general election.

On Tuesday August 25 Marion county will draw names for placement on the ballots. Details about the upcoming election will be released as decisions are set in stone.