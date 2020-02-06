Marion County Commission opens bids for Middletown Commons development

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Commission had a lot to discuss at their meeting Wednesday.

They opened bids for the development of the Middletown Commons in White Hall.

Bids were as followed:

Redevelopment Project No. 1 Contract 2 – Electrical and Communications Project:

Cook brothers Inc. – $288,670.00

Owl Creek Contracting – $203,361.25

Redevelopment Project No. 1 Contract 4 – A Curbing and Sidewalk Improvement Project:

Advanced Masonry Inc. – $1,881,976.00

Landcore Builders LLC – $1,531,450.00

Commissioners were excited about the bids coming in, because it means they are one step closer to completing this giant development for the town of White Hall.

“It’s very important, and its fair, so everybody has a chance and everybody gets a shot at it,” said commissioner Randy Elliot. “I see a lot of nice things going on over there. It’s good to see the progress occur, and a lot of things are noticeable in the front, some inside that you can’t see unless you go inside, but it’s good to see that the project has taken off and we see progress on a daily basis,” Elliot said.