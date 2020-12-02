Marion County Commission presented 2 proclamations at Wednesday’s meeting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – At the Marion County Commission meeting Wednesday morning, there were two proclamations handed out that were the center of attention.

One was to honor the 201st Field Artillery Brigade, based in Fairmont, West Virginia. The second proclamation given was to honor Kenneth Satterfield, a veteran during the Desert Storm. Both proclamations were received by two local veterans, and they shared stories with the room of their time as a soldier.

The next Marion county commission meeting will be held, Wednesday December 16.