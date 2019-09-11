Marion County Commissioners discuss Palatine Park issues

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Residents of Marion County voiced their opinions of a Fairmont park after issues surfaced about its current condition.

Marion County commissioners addressed concerns from the area Wednesday after pictures of Palatine Park showed a variety of troubling hygiene concerns in the park and the park’s bathrooms.

Other problems were also brought up, such as trespassing concerns after park hours.

“There’s been millions of dollars spent on the park. We are very proud of it and have been proud of it, but the conditions of the park with the issues that we are currently facing need to be corrected and we are going to do something to solve the problems down there. That’s what we do.” said Randy Elliot, County Commissioner.

County commissioners and Palatine Park officials said they will work together to see what additional options will be for a cleaner and safer park.