Marion County CVB releases new activity book for children and adults

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) created and released a brand new way to keep kids stay occupied while eating out while also educating them on the history of Marion County.

The activity book can be found at the local’s favorites like Mario’s, Rambling Root, Joe N’ Throw, DJ’s Diner and many others. The ideas and concept were put together by Executive Director Leisha Elliot and her summer intern Mark Webb. All illustrations were done by a local Mannington Artist Ben Kolb.

“The feedback we have got so far has been positive, and I think people are enjoying them so much becuase it is something fun that can keep kids occupied in a restaurant because we all know how fussy they can get when out in public sometimes,” said Elliot. “It was a group effort and they turned out great. We are so pleased to have something that will entertain kids, while also educating them on things they may have never known before.”

Adults also don’t have to miss out on all the fun. Monday afternoon, the visitors center released another activity for adults. This book has a bit more challenging activities, and shares more “adult rated” activities to do through the county such as breweries, coffee shops, or wineries.

“We try to promote Marion County in a lot of different ways. We try to meet people where they are so to speak,” said Elliot. “This is just a fun activity, you’re learning without realizing you’re learning. I think sometimes people don’t realize all that there is to do in their own backyard, so we’re just hoping to get people out and about, and give them something fun to do.”

If COVID-19 is stopping you from eating physically inside restaurants, a copy of both activity books can be found on Marion County CVB website, with the answer keys.