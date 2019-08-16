Marion County Family Resource Network plan to host historic Fairmont tour

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Family Resource Network, United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties and Fairmont Marion County Transit Authority will be sponsoring a historic tour of downtown Fairmont, showcasing some of the area’s most prestige places.

Family Resource Network director, Frank Jarman, said the overall goal is to give a unique experience to visitors and residents.

“We’re trying to attract people so they can find out why there is a bridge is a bridge named after Spanky Johnson, why there is a Fleming Mansion here and who is running it now, and as well as the post office that use to be where the library now is. Those are things that people drive by everyday and don’t know why they are significant,” said Jarman.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under with infants being free of charge.

The one hour tour will leave from Veteran’s Square Plaza August 17 at noon.

To reserve a seat, one can call (304) 366 – 4445, but be quick to call as only 30 spots are available.