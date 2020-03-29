Marion County Humane Society still allowing animals to be adopted during pandemic

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Many animal shelters are adjusting their operations to keep staff safe from spreading COVID-19. The Marion County Humane Society closed its doors on Tuesday from the public, following an ‘adoption day.’ This event was held to encourage more animals to be adopted, and reduce the number of animals in the shelter before closure.

A total of 20 animals, bot dogs and cats, were adopted that day, leaving about 15 left in the shelter. Manager of the shelter Frankie Spatafore, said animals were up for adoptions all day at half price. They did this so they wouldn’t have so many dogs and cats locked up in a small space, with no visitation hours available to public.

Despite closing the doors to the public because of the pandemic, adoption will not stop being available at the Marion County Humane Society. The adoption process is now all online and over the phone to help limit human contact. The process may take a little longer while they are still working out kinks, because they want to ensure the staff and the building are staying as safe, and as pristine as possible.

“People should not panic. Our staff is still here every single day caring for these animals,” said Spatafore. “Just cause were closed to public, doesn’t mean were not here for you and the animals.”

If you are interested in adopting one of the pets at Marion County Humane Society, you can view all the animals available for adoption on either their Facebook page or their website. If you see an animal you want to apply for, you can call or email the shelter and ask for an application.

Number to call: (304)-366-5391

Email: mchswvnokillshelter@gmail.com

“We’re still going on vet trips everyday, taking animals to the veterinarians for surgery, and everything else. Just because the public can’t come in, everyone is still getting taken care of here,” said Spatafore.

Due to the panademic, the shelter is not accepting dogs and cats from the public. If you find a stray animal, bring them to the local animal control facility.

They are only housing animals that come from Marion County Animal Control, so they have a better idea where the animals come from. Animal control makes sure all animals brought in are clean and tested to make sure the people who will be caring for them will be safe.