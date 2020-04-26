Marion County man celebrates 50th birthday parade

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- Due to social distancing a Marion County man’s 50th birthday celebrations had to be canceled but that didn’t stop friends and family from throwing him a quarantine parade, making the best out of an unfortunate situation.

More than twenty cars lined Brian Faulkiner’s street to wish him a happy Fiftieth birthday Saturday afternoon, giving him a celebration to remember.

“He was disappointed, so we wanted to do something to brighten his spirits and give him something exciting to look forward to on his special day,” explained Andrea Shelosky, Faulkiner’s friend.

Faulkiner had previously planned a trip to Vegas and Hawaii to celebrate his milestone birthday but plans were canceled due to the outbreak.

“My friends and family just blew me away it was more than I could ever expect it and I appreciate it more than they really know,” said Faulkiner.

Along with the parade, everyone came together to sing Faulkiner happy birthday from a distance and decorated his yard with signs, balloons, and banners.