Marion County Parks and Rec helps community grow by recycling Christmas trees

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Parks and Recreation Department has teamed up with Mt. Zion since 1998 with a delivery and recycling program of Christmas trees for the holidays.

Everyone who purchased a tree at the local farm, is eligible for MCPARC to come delivery it to there house, then post holiday season they come pick up the tree and plant it in a local park.

The idea was to create a greener way for Christmas trees to be disposed of, and also to help beautify Marion county parks. Director Tony Michalski, said they have planted more than 400 trees in parks all over the county and it helps the environment in several different ways.

“This year, we’re putting some out at Curtisville Lake,” said Michalski. “We’re putting some at Mary Lou Retten park, and we’re also putting some in East Marion Park as a barrier for some of the noise coming from the pool for the neighborhood.”

This program is a huge benefit for those in the community incapable of going to get their own tree, whether it be because they don’t have a car that can load it, or they may not physically be able to.

They also tag your tree, so you are able to follow the progression and growth of the tree, to see what ended up looking like.

“It’s a green way to have your Christmas tree at home. and, instead of putting it out on the curb or just throwing it away after the holidays, you know, we can plant it at one of our local parks,” said Michalski.

If you are interested in participating next year in this program feel free to call MCPARC at (304)-363-7037 or Mt. Zion Christmas Tree farm at (304)-366-6597.

