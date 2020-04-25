Marion County Public Library continues to reach out to community

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Public Library is working to stay involved with the community despite the stay at home order.

National Library Week was the week of April 20th-24th. Library employees couldn’t celebrate in properly but that didn’t stop them from creating new content for the community to enjoy.

Christian Cox and Eric Lewis, musician in “80s Enough” the 80s band from Morgantown, collaborated and came up with a special remix to the well known “A, B, C” song. Cox is a Youth Service worker at the library and is always looking for new ways to help children learn, and get excited about reading. goal was to show they are still there for the community, while also show

“The video was an idea I had, as a way to show a more fun, vibrant side to the library,” said Cox. “Theres a lot of fun things, a lot of puppets, and a lot of surprise things that show up in the library.”

Cox said the best part about the video was the collaboration. There was a little bit of help from community members in Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg.

“The song is for kids, but not just for kids. The great music makes it a song really for anyone to enjoy,” Cox said. “It’s important that since the children are at home, that they stay motivated and are still reading. They may not be in schools, so this is another way of reaching out to them and getting them involved in the community.”

Marion County Public Library has many other resources people can utilize from their homes through the app, or their website. Some services are the following:

E-Books

Download and stream TV shows and movies

Video games (Nintendo Switch)

White Hall Express 24/7 access

Fairview and Mannington Public Libraries offering Wifi access from the parking lot

Facebook live Story Time 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday

Interim Director Larissa Cason said it has been a challenge, but they are going to continue to work hard for their community.

“We are up to the challenge,” said Cason. “We want to make sure we are offering services to the population of Marion county in any way that we can.”

If you aren’t a member and wish to become one, you can apply through Marion County Public Library website, or through MCPL app. Once you get approved, they will send your library card in the mail and you can access all the services they offer.